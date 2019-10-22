International Development News
UP govt appoints 4 new spokespersons including two deputy CMs

The BJP led state government has appointed four new spokespersons including two deputy Chief Ministers on Tuesday.

ANI Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 22-10-2019 21:13 IST
Deputy CM's Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

The BJP led state government has appointed four new spokespersons including two deputy Chief Ministers on Tuesday.

The newly appointed spokespersons are two deputy Chief Ministers- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and Cabinet Ministers- Mahendra Singh and Anil Rajbhar.

With this, the total number of spokespersons in the Uttar Pradesh government has reached six. Sidharth Nath Singh and Shrikant Sharma are already the government's spokesperson. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
