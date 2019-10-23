Exhibition to showcase rare, heritage textiles

A wide variety of beautiful silks, ikats, patolas, Banarasi sarees, together with a range of colourful dupattas will be among the several antique and heritage textiles showcased at the 'Vastra Shobha' exhibition here starting Thursday. The three-day exhibition, featuring a rich textile collection -- including the exquisite antique borders, stoles and veils -- by Indian impresario Shobha Deepak Singh, will be held at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK).

Singh, who acquires textiles and fabrics from across the country, said some of the textiles displayed in the exhibition are "almost 100 years old". "If they are in a good condition, I purchase them but even if they are not, I know how to restore them," said the self-taught expert.

Passionate about textiles from a young age, it was approximately 25 years ago when Singh first held her exhibition, that now takes places twice a year without a miss. "It all started when my daughter, who was about to get married brought me some antique saris. I placed an order for 50 saris for her and the family but since the weavers would make at least four of each sari, I held an exhibition to sell the rest of them.

"I realised then that there is a niche market for antique and heritage textiles," she explained. The exhibition will come to a close on October 26.

