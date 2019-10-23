UP: 4 held for fishing at Hastinapur Sanctuary

Four men have been arrested for allegedly fishing in the protected area of Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Wednesday. A raid was conducted in Bhopa area on Tuesday evening and the accused -- Israil, Sani, Gazamfar Ali and Ramzan -- were caught fishing from the Ganga Canal, where the activity is prohibited, Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said.

Over 1 quintal of fishes, two fishing nets and a motorcycle was seized from the men, the officer said. The Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary is a protected area in the Gangetic plains across Meerut, Muzzafarnagar, Ghaziabad, Bijnor, Meerut and Amroha districts of Uttar Pradesh.

