Gehlot pitches for timely agri mandi committees elections

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday pitched for timely elections for all cooperative institutions and agricultural mandi committees in the state. Gehlot said if a change or amendment is required in the rules, it should be done.

"Public participation of cooperative societies and agriculture mandi committees reduce due to untimely election," he said while addressing a review meeting on issues related to cooperatives. Now, elections in about 25,000 cooperative institutions and 144 agricultural mandis of the state will be held in a time bound manner, an official statement said.

The chief minister also reviewed crop loan disbursement for rabi season, procurement of moong, urad, soybean and groundnut on minimum support price and crop insurance scheme. He said that the state government is fully sensitive towards farmers and there will be no shortage of funds for their benefit.

Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana, Minister of State for Cooperative Tikaram Jully and Chief Secretary D B Gupta were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)