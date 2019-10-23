Solan remains colder than Kufri in Himachal

Solan remained colder than Kufri in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Solan usually remains warmer than the tourist destination Kufri in Shimla district.

As per the data provided by meteorological department, the minimum temperature in Solan on Wednesday was 7.7 degrees Celsius, whereas it was 8.8 degrees Celsius in Kufri of Shimla district. Bhuntar in Kullu district and Sundernagar in Mandi district also remained colder than Kufri.

The minimum temperatures in Bhuntar and Sundernagar were recorded as 7.5 and 8.3 degrees Celsius, said Manmohan Singh, director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district continued to be the coldest place in the state at 0.8 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Kinnaur district's Kalpa area was 3.4 degrees Celsius. Tourist place Manali continued to shiver at 4.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said. The minimum temperature in Shimla was 11.5 degrees Celsius, whereas that in Dalhousie was 11.8 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 30.6 degrees Celsius, he added. PTI DJI HMB

