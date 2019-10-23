3 men nabbed after exchange of fire at Connaught Place

Three men, who targeted morning walkers and cyclists at localities across Delhi, including Connaught Place, were nabbed following an exchange of fire with police near Shankar Market in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. The suspects were identified as Mohammad Salim (22), Mohammad Ismail (24) and Sayud (22), they said.

Police said one of their accomplices managed to flee the spot. They are involved in several cases of robbery and snatching in the national capital, police said, adding that most of the incidents were reported from posh areas and Connaught Place.

On October 18 morning, they had looted an iPhone and an expensive bicycle from a 24-year-old man who had cycled from Dwarka to the Central Delhi commercial hub, police said. Last week, they had also snatched a bag, containing a mobile phone and cash, of a senior Indian Air Force officer while he was cycling at Connaught Place.

In most incidents, at least four people were involved. Two of them used to sit in a car, while the other two robbed people, most of them morning walkers and cyclists, police said. They used to hide in narrow lanes and railway underpasses to dodge police patrols.

After receiving information that the suspects would try to target morning walkers near Shankar Market, police launched an operation to nab them. The suspects, who were riding on a motorcycle, were asked to stop by a police team. Instead of stopping, they started firing at the team, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

In self defence, police personnel fired back, the officer said "During the exchange of fire, Salim and Ismail suffered bullet injuries to their legs and were taken to the RML hospital for treatment," Singhal said.

Sayud was arrested and the fourth suspect managed to flee from the spot, he said. Singhal said a case has been registered and raids are being carried out to nab the absconding suspect.

"During interrogation, the suspects confessed that to live a good life, they became criminals and started committing robberies and snatchings in posh areas of Delhi. They are from different states. "They confessed to stealing some high-performance bikes," the DCP said.

Ten mobile phones, two gold chains, a car and two stolen bikes and the stolen bicycle, looted cash of Rs. 95,000, two country-made pistols, vehicles used in the incidents have been recovered, the police said.

