Five people were killed after an SUV fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, an official said.

The accident occurred near Shill village under Nirmand police station limits, he said.

The deceased -- Rakesh Chauhan, Balwant Singh, Gian Singh, Pawan and Vikrant Kayath -- were residents of villages in the district, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)