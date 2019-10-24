Lawyer shot dead in Shamli

A 35-year-old lawyer was shot dead by two bike-borne youths in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday. Gulzar was returning from a Kairana court on bike when the incident occurred on the Saharanpur-Delhi highway near Sikka village under the Adarsh Mandi police station area on Wednesday night, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said prima facie, old enmity with Gulzar's brother-in-laws may be the reason behind the killing. A case has been registered against four people who are absconding, Kumar added.

Meanwhile, lawyers, led by Kairana bar association president Ram Kumar Vashisht, protested over the killing and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. PTI CORR HMB

