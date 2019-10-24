International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kerala by-polls: Congress, CPI(M) leading on two seats each

Indian National Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are leading on two seats each in the Kerala Assembly by-polls, as per the official trends on the Election Commission website.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 24-10-2019 11:14 IST
Kerala by-polls: Congress, CPI(M) leading on two seats each

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian National Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are leading on two seats each in the Kerala Assembly by-polls, as per the official trends on the Election Commission website. Indian Union Muslim League's candidate M C Kamaruddin is leading from Manjeshwar Assembly Constituency.

Congress candidates - Vinod and Shanimol Osman are leading from Ernakulum and Aroor constituency respectively. CPI(M) candidates KU Jenish Kumar and V.K.Prasanth are leading from Konni and Vattiyoorkavu constituency.

The by-polls for five Assembly seats were held on October 21. (ANI)

Also Read: Orders to JNUSU to vacate office an attempt to 'suppress' elected student body: CPI(M)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019