Kerala by-polls: Congress, CPI(M) leading on two seats each

Indian National Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are leading on two seats each in the Kerala Assembly by-polls, as per the official trends on the Election Commission website. Indian Union Muslim League's candidate M C Kamaruddin is leading from Manjeshwar Assembly Constituency.

Congress candidates - Vinod and Shanimol Osman are leading from Ernakulum and Aroor constituency respectively. CPI(M) candidates KU Jenish Kumar and V.K.Prasanth are leading from Konni and Vattiyoorkavu constituency.

The by-polls for five Assembly seats were held on October 21. (ANI)

