Worker dies at under-construction metro station

A worker has died in an accident at an under-construction metro station in the city, an official said on Thursday. The incident occurred when a concrete slab accidentally fell on 41-year-old Sanjay Mahato while it was being lowered to the ground at Mahakaran station of the East-West Metro Corridor on Wednesday, a metro official said.

Mahato was retrieved from under the slab and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said. This is the first incident of the death of a person during the construction of the East-West Metro corridor.

Mahato was a contract laborer of a construction company engaged by the East-West Metro and his family would be compensated by his employer as per the norms, the official added..

