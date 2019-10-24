Only if BJP gets majority, then it will have moral right to form govt in Haryana: Ashwani Kumar

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Ashwani Kumar on Thursday said that trends of Haryana are against BJP and only if it gets a majority then it will have the moral right to form the government in the state. "If BJP secures a majority in Haryana, only then they will have the moral right to stake claim to form the government in the state," Ashwani Kumar told ANI.

"As far as the performance of the Congress is concerned, I think that it is a very credible performance and clearly the man behind it is Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Sonia Gandhi did the right thing by making him the chairman of the campaign committee. Hooda has been able to consolidate the traditional vote in favour of Congress," he added. Kumar also lauded the performance of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and said that Dushyant Chautala is a young leader and has done well. His party has emerged as one of the forces in Haryana and my best wishes are with him, he added.

Ashwani Kumar further said that in Maharashtra though Congress is far from getting the majority, the Congress-NCP alliance has done well as compared to previous Assembly elections. Counting of votes is underway in Maharashtra and Haryana. In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is leading while in Haryana, a neck to neck fight is going on between BJP and Congress. (ANI)

