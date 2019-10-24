Coast Guard rescues fisherman off Malpe coast

An Indian Coast Guard ship (ICGS) deployed off Karnataka coast for exercise rescued a fisherman who had fallen off a fishing vessel around 10 nautical miles off Malpe lighthouse in Udupi district. Acting on a distress message received by the superintendent of police of the Coastal Security Police (CSP) at Malpe on Wednesday, Coast Guard authorities diverted the ICGS 'Savitribai Phule' to the area, a Coast Guard press release here said.

Coast Guard commander (Karnataka) DIG S S Dasila said the rescued fisherman Goraya Rao (33) from Odisha had fallen off the vessel that had sailed out of old Mangaluru port in the early hours. He was brought aboard the ship in a fully exhausted condition and was provided food and first aid.

Rao had fallen into the sea at around 3 am and he battled adverse sea conditions for more than 12 hours till he was rescued at around 4 pm, Dasila said. The condition of the fisherman is reported to be stable and he was brought to New Mangalore port and handed over to CSP authorities, he said.

Savitribai Phule carried out the operation under rough sea conditions with high waves and wind speed, Dasila said..

