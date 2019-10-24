International Development News
Humayun Merchant sent to 14-days judicial custody

A local court here sent Humayun Merchant, a close aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, to 14-days judicial custody in a money laundering case.

Humayun Merchant (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

A local court here sent Humayun Merchant, a close aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, to 14-days judicial custody in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought his judicial remand.

On October 22, he was sent to the custody of ED till October 24 by Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. The investigating agency has identified the benami assets of Mirchi. The investigation has revealed that he has amassed various properties in India, the UAE and the UK from the proceeds of crime.

The ED had earlier questioned former Union Minister and senior NCP leader Praful Patel in alleged connection with the case. Mirchi's associates -- Haroun Yousuf and Ranjit Singh Bindra - were also remanded to the ED custody on October 12 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

