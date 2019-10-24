Try to purchase local products only: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to purchase only indigenous and local products produced at the village, block, district or state level. "Can we decide to purchase only local products until 2022. If the products are manufactured in our villages, then we must not purchase it from outside. If not from village then we must buy it from block, district or state level but we must try that we purchase local products only," Modi said while he was addressing the BJP workers of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi via video-conferencing on Thursday.

He also said that India has taken a giant leap in the ease of doing business. "We have taken a giant leap in the ease of doing business. I have been told that it has happened for the first time in the history of world-bank that country as big as India is on the path of development for the three successive terms," said Narendra Modi.

He said that people must worry about the garbage and the waste near their houses and locality while urging to take forward the mission of eradication of single-use plastic. "We have started the mission of getting rid of single-use plastic. The countrymen have decided to make the country free of single-use plastic. We have to take this mission forward. We must also worry about the litter and garbage near our houses and locality," he said. E

"Recently I saw on TV that a gentleman has opened up a Garbage Restaurant, where a person can pay using plastic for food. There are different ways through which people work for the country," said Modi. "Today, when we are all celebrating Diwali with our family members, it is our duty to convey best wishes to those who work for us, at borders and within the country, whether it is security forces, police personnel or NDRF personnel. I bow down to all such people," he said.

Prime Minister said that the daughters should be felicitated for their achievements. "Why not we must felicitate daughters this Diwali under Bharat Ki Laxmi? In our areas and locality, there are daughters who have done good jobs, let's start with felicitating them," said Modi. (ANI)

