International Development News
Development News Edition

Three held by UP ATS in terror funding case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 22:59 IST
Three held by UP ATS in terror funding case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three persons involved in the hacking of bank accounts and transfer of crores of rupees for terror funding, a police official said here on Thursday. The accused were identified as Chinweuba Emeka Michael, Peter Harman Assenga and Arjun Ashok Kharade.

Michael, a Nigerian national, was allegedly the mastermind of the racket, the Mumbai police official said. The ATS had arrested four others in a case of terror funding in Janpad Khiri in UP on October 11, he said.

Their interrogation led to the latest arrests here on Wednesday, the official said. A local court granted the ATS their transit remand for taking them to Uttar Pradesh.

The present accused -- Michael and other two - had allegedly sent around Rs 10 crore from hacked bank accounts, he said. They had also transferred USD 2.5 lakh overseas, the official said, adding that the ATS was probing who were the recipients of these transfers.

It was suspected that this money was being transferred for funding of terror activities, the official said, without giving more details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Argentine central bank intervenes heavily ahead of election, peso falls anyway

Argentinas central bank sold 346 million of its reserves to ease the fall of the countrys anemic peso on Thursday, three days ahead of a presidential election that has increased uncertainty over an economy already ailing from recession. The...

Up 2-0, Nationals taking nothing for granted against Astros

In the dugout celebration following his eighth-inning World Series home run Wednesday, Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton plopped on the bench with teammate Howie Kendrick and the duo simultaneously hit the throttle on an imaginary ...

UPDATE 2-Brazil poised to get more meat plant approvals from China - minister

Brazil is hopeful China will authorize more local meat exporters before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Brazil next month, as the South American country seeks to position itself as a major food exporter to the worlds most populous natio...

Turkey to have an observation area near Syria's Manbij -Erdogan

Turkey agreed with Russia to have an observation area on the northwestern part of Syrias Manbij to protect the area, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.We have requested an area of 5X19 km on the northwest of Manbij to protec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019