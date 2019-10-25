International Development News
Development News Edition

As AQI nears 'severe' category, EPCA bans construction at night in Delhi-NCR from Oct 26-30

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 12:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 12:16 IST
As AQI nears 'severe' category, EPCA bans construction at night in Delhi-NCR from Oct 26-30

With air quality in the Delhi-NCR region turning "very poor" ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court-mandated EPCA on Friday said construction activities in the national capital and satellite towns will be banned between 6 pm and 6 am from October 26 to 30. In a letter to chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, EPCA chairman Bhure Lal also issued directions to close down coal-based industries, barring power plants, in satellite towns of Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sonepat and Bahadurgarh during the period.

The ban follows a slew of recommendations from a 10-member anti-pollution task force led by Central Pollution Control Board's Member Secretary Prashant Gargava. "In Delhi, industries which have not yet shifted to piped natural gas to remain closed from October 26 to 30," the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) chairman directed.

He also asked all implementing agencies to take strict action to check stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, and ensure enforcement of the Supreme Court's directions regarding firecrackers and impound "visibly" polluting vehicles. "Hot mix plants, stone crushers and construction activities, such as earthwork, which have potential to generate dust to be banned between 6 pm and 6 am from October 26 to 30 in Delhi and satellite towns namely Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Sonepat and Bahadurgarh," he said in the letter.

The EPCA ordered the Delhi Traffic Police and adjacent NCR towns to deploy additional manpower to ensure smooth movement of vehicles in all areas, especially the identified high-traffic corridors in the national capital. It also directed that the district administrations of Delhi-NCR ensure zero-tolerance towards operation of illegal industries and use of unauthorised fuel.

All these measures are part of the CPCB-formulated Graded Response Action Plan, which lists stricter anti-pollution measures to be followed according to the severity of the situation. "According to the task force's assessment, the air quality situation during the next few days due to festival, meteorology, stubble burning is expected to be challenging," the EPCA chairman said.

Two days before Diwali, the national capital's air quality dropped to season's worst on Friday, with the decreased wind speed leading to accumulation of pollutants and affecting dispersion. The city's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 315 at 8:30 am on Friday, while it was 311 on Thursday evening.

Most of the places in the national capital recorded the AQI in the "very poor" category, while the situation inched towards "severe" in some areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Pollution levels in India's capital hit the worst this year

Pollution levels in Indias capital New Delhi have hit their worst for the second time in October -- earning a very poor rating and indicating air quality could deteriorate further after the Hindu festival of Diwali.The air quality index, wh...

China resolutely opposes U.S. Vice President's comments on HK

China on Friday said it is extremely indignant about a speech by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence that accused China of curtailing the rights and liberties of people Hong Kong and resolutely opposes his comments.Foreign ministry spokeswoman H...

Sachin Pilot condemns killing of Rajathan's truck driver in Shopian by terrorists

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the killings of two people by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian. Pilot claimed that one of the deceased was a truck driver from Alwar district who was carrying milk for...

Vistara to start daily flights on Mumbai-Colombo route from Nov 25

Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Mumbai-Colombo route from November 25 this year. Colombo will be the fourth international destination for the airline, it said.Since August this year, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019