  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 12:23 IST
Following are the top PTI stories at 12:00 hours:

DEL6 HR-POLL Khattar, Hooda in Delhi to strategise on govt formation, meet top leaders of their parties

New Delhi: A day after results threw up a hung assembly in Haryana, the scene of action shifted to Delhi on Friday with Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and his Congress rival Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the city to strategise on formation of government.

DEL7 HR-POLL-CHAUTALA Haryana polls: Dushyant Chautala to meet MLAs, father in Tihar

New Delhi: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, who has emerged as a kingmaker in Haryana, will meet his 10 legislators on Friday at his residence here to decide on the future course of the party.

DEL8 POLL-CONG Top Cong leaders meet to discuss strategy to take on the BJP

New Delhi: A day after the results of the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra were declared, top Congress leaders on Friday met under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi to deliberate upon the poll outcome and evolve a strategy to take on the BJP in the coming times.

DEL4 JK-CONSTRUCTION Private construction work in full swing in Kashmir

Srinagar: Private construction work is in full bloom in Kashmir but the exodus of non-local labourers after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions has resulted in cost escalation of building material, according to industry players here.

DEL5 PM-AUCTION E-auction of PM's mementos ends, painting of Modi with Gandhi receives highest bid of Rs 25 lakh

New Delhi: The exhibition cum e-auctioning of mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew to a close on Friday with the highest bid of Rs 25 lakh for a painting of the PM with Mahatma Gandhi, a statement from the government said.

LGD4 SC-MOSQUE WOMEN SC seeks response of Centre on plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Centre on a PIL seeking entry of Muslim women in all mosques of the country.

BOM2 MH-POLL-SAAMANA Maha poll results a rap on knuckles of arrogant rulers: Sena

Mumbai: A day after the poll results in Maharashtra, where the BJP put up a below-par performance, the Shiv Sena on Friday took a dig at its senior ally, saying there was no "maha janadesh" and the outcome was in fact a rap on the knuckles for those high on "arrogance of power".

BUSINESS: DCM6 BIZ-NCLAT-BHUSHAN POWER

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to reach consensus on BPSL assets New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday asked the divergent Enforcement Directorate and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to discuss and reach a consensus on the attachment of assets of Bhushan Power and Steel (BSPL).

FOREIGN:

FGN7 UN-KASHMIR-GUTERRES UN chief continues to call for Kashmir issue to be resolved through dialogue

United Nations, Oct 25 (PTI) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to call for the Kashmir issue to be resolved through dialogue, saying any solution should be rooted in the respect for human rights of the people living in the Valley, his spokesperson has said. By Yoshita Singh

FGN2 US-INDIA-PAK Trump ready to mediate on Kashmir if asked by India, Pak: US

Washington: US President Donald Trump is ready to mediate between India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir only if asked by both the countries, a senior administration official said on Thursday reiterating that the onus for peace talks lies on Islamabad by taking sustained and irreversible actions against terrorist groups. By Lalit K Jha

SPORTS: SPD3 SPO-SAMSON-GAMBHIR

Gambhir elated with Samson's inclusion, says it was long overdue New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is a happy man after Sanju Samson was selected in the Indian T20 team for the three-match series against Bangladesh, saying it was "long overdue".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Sachin Pilot condemns killing of Rajathan's truck driver in Shopian by terrorists

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the killings of two people by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian. Pilot claimed that one of the deceased was a truck driver from Alwar district who was carrying milk for...

Vistara to start daily flights on Mumbai-Colombo route from Nov 25

Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Mumbai-Colombo route from November 25 this year. Colombo will be the fourth international destination for the airline, it said.Since August this year, t...

Rugby-Moody refuses to draw on the Art of War in Sinckler battle

All Blacks prop Joe Moody was not buying into the advice of famed Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu that if your opponent is of choleric temperament, seek to irritate him ahead of his World Cup semi-final showdown with Kyle Sinckler.The E...

Madhur Sugar Grows 17% YOY From Apr to Sept, With Consumers Saying #LooseNahiMadhurSahi

MUMBAI, Oct. 25, 2019 PRNewswire -- Madhur, the refined sugar brand from the Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. group has reported sales growth of 17 in volume terms, for the period April to September 2019, on year-on-year YOY basis. Despite news of...
