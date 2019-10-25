Following are the top PTI stories at 12:00 hours:

DEL6 HR-POLL Khattar, Hooda in Delhi to strategise on govt formation, meet top leaders of their parties

New Delhi: A day after results threw up a hung assembly in Haryana, the scene of action shifted to Delhi on Friday with Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and his Congress rival Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the city to strategise on formation of government.

DEL7 HR-POLL-CHAUTALA Haryana polls: Dushyant Chautala to meet MLAs, father in Tihar

New Delhi: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, who has emerged as a kingmaker in Haryana, will meet his 10 legislators on Friday at his residence here to decide on the future course of the party.

DEL8 POLL-CONG Top Cong leaders meet to discuss strategy to take on the BJP

New Delhi: A day after the results of the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra were declared, top Congress leaders on Friday met under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi to deliberate upon the poll outcome and evolve a strategy to take on the BJP in the coming times.

DEL4 JK-CONSTRUCTION Private construction work in full swing in Kashmir

Srinagar: Private construction work is in full bloom in Kashmir but the exodus of non-local labourers after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions has resulted in cost escalation of building material, according to industry players here.

DEL5 PM-AUCTION E-auction of PM's mementos ends, painting of Modi with Gandhi receives highest bid of Rs 25 lakh

New Delhi: The exhibition cum e-auctioning of mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew to a close on Friday with the highest bid of Rs 25 lakh for a painting of the PM with Mahatma Gandhi, a statement from the government said.

LGD4 SC-MOSQUE WOMEN SC seeks response of Centre on plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Centre on a PIL seeking entry of Muslim women in all mosques of the country.

BOM2 MH-POLL-SAAMANA Maha poll results a rap on knuckles of arrogant rulers: Sena

Mumbai: A day after the poll results in Maharashtra, where the BJP put up a below-par performance, the Shiv Sena on Friday took a dig at its senior ally, saying there was no "maha janadesh" and the outcome was in fact a rap on the knuckles for those high on "arrogance of power".

BUSINESS: DCM6 BIZ-NCLAT-BHUSHAN POWER

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to reach consensus on BPSL assets New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday asked the divergent Enforcement Directorate and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to discuss and reach a consensus on the attachment of assets of Bhushan Power and Steel (BSPL).

FOREIGN:

FGN7 UN-KASHMIR-GUTERRES UN chief continues to call for Kashmir issue to be resolved through dialogue

United Nations, Oct 25 (PTI) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to call for the Kashmir issue to be resolved through dialogue, saying any solution should be rooted in the respect for human rights of the people living in the Valley, his spokesperson has said. By Yoshita Singh

FGN2 US-INDIA-PAK Trump ready to mediate on Kashmir if asked by India, Pak: US

Washington: US President Donald Trump is ready to mediate between India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir only if asked by both the countries, a senior administration official said on Thursday reiterating that the onus for peace talks lies on Islamabad by taking sustained and irreversible actions against terrorist groups. By Lalit K Jha

SPORTS: SPD3 SPO-SAMSON-GAMBHIR

Gambhir elated with Samson's inclusion, says it was long overdue New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is a happy man after Sanju Samson was selected in the Indian T20 team for the three-match series against Bangladesh, saying it was "long overdue".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)