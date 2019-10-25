Heavy rains continue in Goa, fishermen asked to keep off sea

International Development News
Development News Edition

  PTI
  Panaji
  Updated: 25-10-2019 14:49 IST
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:49 IST
Heavy rains continued to pound Goa for the third consecutive day on Friday, throwing life out of gear with no immediate respite in sight. The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Goa observatory also issued a fresh warning and advised tourists to stay indoors and asked fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea in view of bad weather conditions.

Several roads, including parts of the highway connecting Canacona to Margao in South Goa, were submerged. A road at Gudi village in South Goa, 15km from Margao, and several stretches in Verna Industrial Estate were waterlogged due to heavy downpour.

A senior official from the Fire and Emergency Services claimed they had received over 50 calls from different parts of the state since Thursday night to clear uprooted trees from roads. Water level of the Mandovi river has been rising, restricting the movement of people to and fro the islands of Chorao and Diwar, located across the river near Panaji, an official said.

"In view of the rising water level of the Mandovi River, we have temporarily discontinued ferry services from these islands to the mainland," a senior official from the River and Navigation Department said..

