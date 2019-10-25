13 Bangladeshis arrested for trying to cross International
Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from different areas in West Bengal while trying to illegally cross the Indo-Bangla border since Wednesday, a BSF statement said. The immigrants were either trying to cross over from Bangladesh to India or vice versa with the help of touts, the statement said.
Four Bangladeshis were arrested from Basirhat, Gaighata on Thursday while trying to illegally sneak into the country from Bangladesh, the statement said. Four others were also arrested from Hakimpur area while trying to cross the border illegally from India.
On Wednesday night, five Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from Jayantipur, Petrapole, Gaighata, and Hingalganj while trying to cross the border from the neighboring country. So far in 2019, BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier apprehended 305 Indian and 1,364 Bangladeshi nationals for trying to illegally cross the international boundary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- nationals
- Bangladeshi
- Bangla
- West Bengal
- BSF
- Indo
- border
- immigrants
- vice versa
- Bangladeshis
- troops
- Basirhat
ALSO READ
Sino-India ties are not a single issue relationship: Gokhale on whether cross-border terrorism was discussed in Modi-Xi summit.
UPDATE 2-Turkish-backed Syrian rebels seize centre of Syrian border town -senior Turkish official
At least 10 Kenyan police killed by bomb near Somali border - police
Turkish forces say they've captured key Syrian border town
Naxal camp busted along C'garh-Maha border, IED recovered