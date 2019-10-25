International Development News
13 Bangladeshis arrested for trying to cross International

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:19 IST
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:53 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from different areas in West Bengal while trying to illegally cross the Indo-Bangla border since Wednesday, a BSF statement said. The immigrants were either trying to cross over from Bangladesh to India or vice versa with the help of touts, the statement said.

Four Bangladeshis were arrested from Basirhat, Gaighata on Thursday while trying to illegally sneak into the country from Bangladesh, the statement said. Four others were also arrested from Hakimpur area while trying to cross the border illegally from India.

On Wednesday night, five Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from Jayantipur, Petrapole, Gaighata, and Hingalganj while trying to cross the border from the neighboring country. So far in 2019, BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier apprehended 305 Indian and 1,364 Bangladeshi nationals for trying to illegally cross the international boundary.

