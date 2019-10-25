Odisha govt revokes suspension of Sundargarh CDMO

The Odisha government has revoked the suspension of Sundargarh CDMO in-charge Pankaj Patel, following criticism from the opposition BJP and several organisations. Patel, who was suspended from October 13 on charge of not executing the "Mo Sarkar" (My Government) initiative, has been posted as the senior consultant of medicine department of Sambalpur district headquarters hospital, an official said.

An order, issued by special secretary of health and family welfare department on Thursday, said Patel's new appointment came into force immediately. Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA), which had strongly protested action against Patel, has welcomed the government's decision.

Apart from suspending Patel, the state government had also served a show cause notice to Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan over alleged lapses in implementation of the "Mo Sarkar" initiative in the district hospital. With an objective to provide service with dignity to people who are coming to government offices for different purposes, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the programme on October 2.

Patnaik had justified the action against the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) on his official twitter handle while the district BJP had observed a 6-hour strike in Sundargarh protesting against the state government's suspension order. Patel had claimed that he was suspended without any notice.

"How can the best treatment be served to the people when half of the posts of doctor remained vacant in Sundargarh district," he had added..

