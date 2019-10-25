Minor tribal girl raped in Rajasthan's Baran

An eight-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in the Kawai area of Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Tuesday but came to light only on Thursday, they said.

The girl was playing outside her house and the accused lured her to a secluded place and raped her there, a police officer said. In the evening of that day, the girl complained of abdominal pain and bleeding from private parts. Her parents took her to a local dispensary but none suspected rape, he said.

When the girl's condition deteriorated, the parents took her to the district hospital in Baran on Thursday, where doctors reported that she has been sexually assaulted, the officer said. The doctors called the police and a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, he said.

The victim was sent for medical examination to the district hospital Tuesday morning, the officer said, alleging that the medical officers at the hospital were lackadaisical in conducting the examination. Efforts are on to nab the neighbour of the victim, he said.

