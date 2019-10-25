International Development News
Odisha govt revokes suspension of Sundargarh CDMO

  PTI
  Bhubaneswar
  Updated: 25-10-2019 18:19 IST
The Odisha government has revoked the suspension of Sundargarh's Chief Medical Officer Pankaj Patel and posted him as the senior consultant of medicine department of Sambalpur district headquarters hospital. Patel was suspended from October 13 on charge of not executing the "Mo Sarkar" (My Government) initiative and the state government's action had evoked criticism from the opposition BJP and several organisations.

An order, issued by special secretary of health and family welfare department on Thursday, said Patel's new appointment came into force immediately. Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA), which had strongly protested action against Patel, has welcomed the government's decision.

Apart from suspending Patel, the state government had also served a show cause notice to Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan over alleged lapses in implementation of the "Mo Sarkar" initiative in the district hospital. With an objective to provide service with dignity to people who are coming to government offices for different purposes, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the programme on October 2.

Patnaik had justified the action against the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) on his official twitter handle while the district BJP had observed a 6-hour strike in Sundargarh protesting against the state government's suspension order. Patel had claimed that he was suspended without any notice.

"How can the best treatment be served to the people when half of the posts of doctor remained vacant in Sundargarh district," he had added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

