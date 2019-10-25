Ravi Shankar Prasad takes stock of Chhath puja preparations in Patna

Union Minister and local MP Ravishankar Prasad inspected several ghats of Ganges in Patna on Friday to take stock of preparations for Chhath Puja. During his visit to ghats, Prasad instructed the administration to make proper arrangements including cleanliness, security arrangements for the puja.

Prasad took stock of preparation for the puja at Digha ghat, Bans ghat, ghat number 93, LCT ghat, Kali ghat, and Gandhi ghat among others. The Patna Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Patna Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner, local MLA Sanjeev Chaurasiya, and BJP district president Sitaram Pandey was accompanying him during the visit, a release said. The minister instructed the officials to ensure safety for the women who would be performing puja at the ghats of Ganges as part of Chhath celebrations.

He took note that the water level of the river is considerably high in some places. "There should be the deployment of divers at such places," he instructed officials. On Thursday, Prasad attended a high-level meeting at the state secretariat on the flood-like situation witnessed in the city recently. (ANI)

Also Read: Spectrum auction will be done this financial year: Ravi Shankar Prasad

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)