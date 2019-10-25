International Development News
Development News Edition

BSF kills intruder along Indo-Pak border in Punjab

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 19:50 IST
BSF kills intruder along Indo-Pak border in Punjab
Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force personnel along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar sector of Punjab on Friday, officials said. The incident took place at the Bharopal border outpost, they said.

After observing the suspicious movement of an intruder who entered the Indian territory, the BSF troops challenged him to stop, a BSF official said. When he did not pay heed, the BSF troops opened fire at him and he succumbed to bullet injuries, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Opposition satraps get boost with Haryana, Maha poll results

New Delhi, Oct 25 PTI A creditable rearguard fightback by regional satraps against the BJPs dominance in Maharashtra and Haryana has infused fresh hopes among regional chieftains of opposition parties in Jharkhand and Delhi, the two states ...

River Krishna in spate; crops inundated in two districts

Crops in several hundred acres remained inundated in Guntur and Krishna districts of Andhra Pradesh due to a sudden flood surge in river Krishna in the last two days, officials said on Friday. The second level warning was issued as over si...

Roaming Russian eagles leave scientists broke

Moscow, Oct 25 AFP Russian scientists tracking migrating eagles were forced to start a crowdfunding campaign after their birds wandered into Iran and foreign text messages from their tracking devices depleted the projects budget. Scientists...

Rahul will come back with more strength; Sonia Gandhi our leader, will remain so: Antony

Amid uncertainty over leadership issue in the Congress, senior party leader A K Antony on Friday said Sonia Gandhi is its leader and will remain continue till the time the party wants. Dont worry about Rahul Gandhi also, he will come back w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019