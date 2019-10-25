BSF kills intruder along Indo-Pak border in Punjab

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force personnel along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar sector of Punjab on Friday, officials said. The incident took place at the Bharopal border outpost, they said.

After observing the suspicious movement of an intruder who entered the Indian territory, the BSF troops challenged him to stop, a BSF official said. When he did not pay heed, the BSF troops opened fire at him and he succumbed to bullet injuries, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)