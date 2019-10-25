International Development News
Development News Edition

I've skies to achieve, says Odisha model adjudged second runner-up in Miss British Empire 2019

Odisha girl Shefali Udgata arrived home after securing the second runner-up position at the 'Miss British Empire 2019' beauty pageant held in Sri Lanka.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 19:57 IST
I've skies to achieve, says Odisha model adjudged second runner-up in Miss British Empire 2019
Shefali Udgata who secured the second runner-up position in 'Miss British Empire 2019' beauty contest. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha girl Shefali Udgata arrived home after securing the second runner-up position at the 'Miss British Empire 2019' beauty pageant held in Sri Lanka. Speaking to ANI, Udgata said: "I have bagged the crown for Miss British Empire, second runner-up. Several countries from the Commonwealth took part in the contest. There were beautiful girls from Russia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and many other countries."

Talking about her journey, Udgata said that she was recently crowned as Opera Miss India Global 2019 that gave her "the scope to represent the country with utmost pride in an international platform". "There were about 79 participants, out of which we had top 30 for the swimwear round. After that we had top 12 participants, they presented the talent round and then I was among the top three," she said.

"I got a position although I have always preferred to be a winner but yes I come with a lot of memories and experience that will definitely help me in future. I always had a mindset that I am going there to represent my country and I prepared myself pretty well that no hurdles can stop me to achieve what I was there for," Udgata added. In the talent round she showcased the Indian culture by performing Odissi dance.

She said, "I selected an instrumental Hollywood song and performed a blend of Odissi and semi-classical." When asked about the future plans, she said that she wants to come up with a grooming centre for Odisha.

"Moreover, this is not the limit, I have the skies to achieve. I will be preparing next year again so that the runners-up crown will indeed turn into the winner's," she further said. Asked what her message would be to girls wanting to be part of the fashion industry, Udgata said: "Girls this field is amazing and there is nothing wrong to be a part of the fashion industry. All you have to have is self-control, self-esteem and dignity. If you work hard, if you are dedicated, the crowns are not too far." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Mahindra to fully acquire France-based Peugeot Motocycles

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Friday said its subsidiary Mahindra Two Wheelers Europe will fully acquire France-based Peugeot Motorcycles PMTC for an undisclosed amount. Mahindra Two Wheelers Europe already has 51 percent stake in PMTC.This reaf...

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit India on Nov 1

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a day-long visit to India on November 1 during which she will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a focus on strengthening ties in key sectors such as trade, energy, and defense. Prime ...

California utility admits it may have ignited fire

Los Angeles, Oct 25 AP Californias biggest utility admitted its electrical equipment may have ignited a wildfire burning in wine country Friday, despite blackouts imposed across the region to prevent blazes. Meanwhile, a wind-whipped fire d...

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir: Official spokesperson.

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Official spokesperson....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019