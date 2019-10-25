Delhi CM Kejriwal flags off 104 new buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 104 new buses on Friday, four days before travel would be made free of cost for women on DTC and cluster buses in the national capital. Flagging off buses from a bus depot at Dwarka Sector 22, Kejriwal said the step would boost Delhi's public transport system.

In August, the chief minister had announced free-ride for women passengers on DTC and cluster buses from 'Bhai Dooj' on October 29. The AAP government will also deploy bus marshalls within the next week to ensure safety and security of women in the city buses, he said.

The buses feature modern technology, including CCTV cameras and panic buttons for women's safety, and hydraulic lifts for differently-abled passengers. "In addition to the these buses, 1,000 low-floor AC buses are also being inducted in the cluster scheme. These buses will be suitable for boarding and alighting of differently-abled persons, elderly persons, children, and women," Kejriwal said.

According to him, the contract of 650 low floor buses has already been awarded by the transport department for three clusters and these buses will start from January 2020. The tender for balance 350 buses is being floated soon, the chief minister said.

The Delhi government is also inducting 1000 electric buses in phases. In the first phase, the tender for 300 electric buses was floated on October 15. The last date for submission of bids is November 13.

