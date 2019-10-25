International Development News
Himachal: 'Ancient Indian Wisdom' course introduced in Dharamshala Degree College, Dalai Lama addresses students

The Government Degree College of Dharamshala has introduced a six-month certificate course in "Ancient Indian Wisdom", from the current academic session.

Dalai Lama addressed the students of the Government Degree College of Dharamshala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Government Degree College of Dharamshala has introduced a six-month certificate course in "Ancient Indian Wisdom", from the current academic session. Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama on Friday addressed the students and faculty members of the six-month certificate course.

While addressing the gathering here, Dalai Lama said that all seven billion human beings in this world are the mentally, emotionally and physically similar and that they belong to one community. Based on that reason he highlighted the need for the importance of the sense of oneness. "The world needs more of this knowledge," said Dalai Lama. He apprised that Ahimsa and Karuna cannot be revived through prayers or rituals but rather through education.

Talking about the Ancient Indian Knowledge, Dalai Lama has been making efforts for the revival of knowledge and has been speaking about his commitment to many Indian youths. "The need for the hygiene of emotion in the academic curriculum is essential," Dalai Lama said.

Commenting on his reincarnation issue Dalai Lama said, "This institution, I feel is very much related with this feudal system. So in Tibetan history, some lamas are really wonderful but some lamas are disgraced (laughs). So I feel we should return to original Indian tradition no reincarnation no lamas' institutions," he added. Students and teachers of the government degree college Dharamshala feel that this certificate course will be very helpful to reform the lives of the younger generation.

"The Ancient Indian Wisdom course is a certificate course for six months and the intake of students for the course is 30. The course has been approved by the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) and the certificate will also be given by HPU. The syllabus has also been confirmed by HPU," said Kumar, Principal of Government College, Dharamshala. "In today's scenario, it is an essential course as the emotional competence of the students is decreasing day by day. Such a course will enhance the values among the students," he added.

A student pursuing the six-month course here told ANI that the students were extremely excited to meet Dalai Lama today and they had gathered here to listen to him. "Ancient Indian Wisdom is the course which has been introduced for the first time here in Dharamshala. Dalai Lama held discussions regarding the topics which we are currently studying like oneness. I personally feel that I am transforming into a calmer human being after pursuing this course," said a student. (ANI)

Also Read: China's increased influence in Nepal led to ban on Dalai Lama birthday celebration: US envoy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

