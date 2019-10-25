Chandrababu Naidu 'shamelessly' spent public money while staging protest in Delhi: Andhra Minister

State Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday made a scathing attack on TDP President Chandrababu Naidu for 'shamelessly' spending public money for his political benefits during a day-long protest held in Delhi for demanding a 'special status' to Andhra Pradesh. Earlier in February, Naidu staged a day-long protest for justice namely, Dharma Porata Deeksha,' demanding special category status for his state.

"A petitioner has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court against Naidu for spending public money worth Rs 10 crore for Dharma Porata Deeksha in February 2019. The High Court is shocked over Naidu's expenses," said Perni. "Naidu has shamelessly spent the public money for his political benefits. Naidu praised Modi government for four years and he quit during the last year. Now again he is stating that he has committed a mistake by taking up war against Modi," he added.

Perni further asserted that Naidu's career is 'full of mistakes'. "Earlier, Naidu had criticised his own father-in-law several times. Then at the end he betrayed him and backstabbed him," said Perni.

"Naidu and his brother-in-law Balakrishna have in past slammed Modi time and again during the last one year. But now he is writing letters to Modi appraising his policies. Naidu has made his MPs join BJP," he added. (ANI)

