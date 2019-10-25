Debris dumped at Karkardooma land by anti-social elements: DDA after Gahlot's warning

The DDA on Friday said debris being dumped at a 10-acre land owned by it near the Karkardooma metro station was done by "anti-social elements" and they should be prosecuted. The urban body's statement comes a day after Delhi's Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to initiate prosecution against DDA's vice-chairman if it failed to remove construction and demolition waste from the land by October 25.

The minister had conducted an inspection of the site, located opposite G D Goenka Public School, on Thursday afternoon and expressed shock at the situation. DDA said it is a land-owning agency and has made a request to CPCB in this connection.

"However, DDA is spending amount from its own resources to clear the debris dumped by anti-social elements, to safeguard the environment and will continue to make efforts to keep vacant land clear of debris," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)