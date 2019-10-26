Assam: Indian-Japanese army contingents carry out stadium clearance drills

Indian and Japanese Army contingents together carried out stadium clearance drills during the second edition of joint military exercise 'Dharma Guardian 2019' in Silchar on Saturday. The annual military exercise between Indian and Japanese Army commenced on October 19 at Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) Vairengte, Mizoram.

The Japanese contingent is represented by 34th Infantry Regiment, 1st Division of Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF), while the Indian side is represented by a battalion of the Dogra Regiment. 25 soldiers from each battalion are participating in this joint exercise. As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations are being conducted. Both the Armies are also sharing their valuable experiences in countering such situations as also refined drills and procedures for joint operations.

The second edition of the bilateral annual military exercise will conclude on November 2. (ANI)

