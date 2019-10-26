Delhi govt did nothing to tackle pollution, only puts up ads: Gautam Gambhir

Former cricketer and MP from Delhi East Gautam Gambhir on Saturday accused Delhi government of only putting up advertisements and doing nothing worthwhile to control pollution in the past four and a half years of its tenure. "People of Delhi are in distress because of pollution but the Delhi government only brings out detailed advertisements on pollution control. It has done nothing to address pollution in the four and a half years they have been in power," Gambhir told ANI.

"Things will improve only when work is done on the ground and not by bringing out advertisements," he added. Gambhir appealed to the public to not burn firecrackers this Diwali to make a positive change.

"People have become aware now and they do not burst crackers as much as they did earlier," he said. He further said that the awareness programmes run by the Central government have created a difference on the ground.

The air quality in the national capital plunged to a 'very poor' category on October 25 when the air quality index (AQI) clocked 326. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)