International Development News
Development News Edition

Security stepped up across Delhi ahead of Diwali

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 19:15 IST
Security stepped up across Delhi ahead of Diwali
Image Credit:

Police personnel has been deployed in large numbers in markets and other crowded areas in Delhi as a security measure in the run-up to Diwali, officials said. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed all senior officers to strengthen anti-terror measures in their respective areas, according to sources.

"Due to high footfall at Ghazipur market, the extra force has been deployed and patrolling has also been increased in the area. Officers in civil dress are also there," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said. According to Devesh Srivastava, joint commissioner of police (southern range), all senior police officers of south Delhi, including the DCP and the additional DCP, have begun patrolling the district.

Police presence in markets and other crowded areas has already increased and extra forces are helping in patrolling. The number of CCTV cameras at markets and residential areas has also gone up and the footage is being constantly monitored, Srivastava said. As the east police district has Ghazipur market, the northwest district of police has Azadpur mandi, which is Asia's largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables.

"During festive seasons, we intensify the drive to check vehicles coming at these markets and also ask the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) representatives to hire more private guards and contact police in case they witness any suspicious person or activity," said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (northwest). The APMC representatives have also been asked to maintain a proper register to write down the names and other details of truck drivers visiting the markets while police are randomly checking the contents of the trucks, Arya said.

The security in bordering areas has also been intensified. Joint Commissioner of Police (western range) Shalini Singh said patrolling had been intensified in markets and areas witnessing high footfalls across west Delhi.

"Police are trying to make people aware. The market associations and residential areas have been informed to contact the police if they notice any suspicious person in their area," Singh said. "We have dog squad which is monitoring all markets. The private guards at malls and markets have been trained on how to properly check vehicles entering the premises," she added.

Integrated pickets have been placed for surprise checking while the bomb squad is also helping the city police, she said. "We are checking guest houses and verifying the identities of tenants in different areas across the national capital. Patrolling has been increased to keep a check on incidents of snatching and pick-pocketing in crowded areas," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cadet girls grab gold in ITTF tourney

Indian cadet girls on Saturday defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 to grab the gold medal in the ITTF Junior Circuit Premium Oman Open here. The Indian paddlers ended the day with a total of four medals in the cadet events while the juniors bagged ...

Grave site of Kenyan anti-colonial rebel hero found: family

Nairobi, Oct 26 AFP The grave site of a guerilla leader in Kenyas anti-colonial rebellion has been discovered beneath a prison in Nairobi, a foundation set up by his family says, more than 60 years after he was executed. Dedan Kimathi, a to...

Islamabad High Court grants bail on medical grounds to ailing Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption case

A top Pakistani court on Saturday granted bail on medical and humanitarian grounds to jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia steel mills corruption case, a day after he suffered a minor heart attack while undergoing trea...

Governor eager to attend Kali puja at Mamata's place, keen to

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had been locked in a war of words with the TMC government on various issues, on Saturday said he will attend Kali puja at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees residence Sunday on her invitation. The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019