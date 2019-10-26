International Development News
IMD: Coastal Karnataka likely to receive heavy rain during next 24 hours

Under the impact of 'Kyarr' cyclone, isolated places in several districts of south interior Karnataka, few places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Under the impact of 'Kyarr' cyclone, isolated places in several districts of south interior Karnataka, few places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. The rainfall will exceed 65 mm and Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga district will mostly receive rainfall, said the IMD in its bulletin.

According to IMD, the sea condition is "likely to be high to very high over the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and phenomenal thereafter. It will be rough to very rough along and off north Karnataka coast during next 24 hours" IMD further stated that the squally wind speed reaching 40 to 50-kmph gusting to 60-kmph is likely to prevail along and off north Karnataka coast during next 24 hours.

According to weather forecast agency, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30 to 40-kmph likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of south interior Karnataka on October 28. "On October 31, the isolated places over Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of south interior Karnataka may receive heavy rainfall," said the weather forecasting agency.

Fishermen have accordingly been advised not to venture near coastal areas. ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

