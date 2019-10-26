TN Guv, CM Palaniswami greet people on Diwali
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and leaders of political parties on Saturday greeted the people on the eve of Diwali. Purohit, extending his greetings to the people said, "May the festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives and may the power of good and brightness always prevail." Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said, "let the joy in the lives of people rise by the grace of the Almighty and may happiness stay with people forever." In a joint party release, the duo, who are co-coordinator and coordinator of AIADMK respetively, also wished the people wealth, health and prosperity.
PMK founder leader S Ramadoss said everyone should take a pledge to work towards a better future, full of joy, prosperity and health for the people, sans indigence. BJP senior leader Pon Radhakrishnan greeted the people, saying "let families rejoice; let us hail Tamil...protect the nation in the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran wished the people a joyous life on the occasion of the festival.
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founder chief Vijayakanth wished a bright future for the people..
