3 held for killing elderly couple in C'garh's Raigarh

Three men were arrested for allegedly murdering an elderly couple in a village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district early this week, police said on Saturday. Girdhari Yadav (38), Trinath Yadav (20) and Punam Yadav (23), all residents of neighbouring Jashpur district, and three others on the run are accused of killing Manku Yadav (75) and his wife Rukhmani (70) in Kupakani village under Lailunga police station limits, said Santosh Singh, Raigarh Superintendent of Police.

"The elderly couple were found in their hut with their throats slit on October 22. Our probe revealed that accused Girdhari had an old enmity with the couple and was seen in the vicinity a day before the murder," he said. Girdhari was held on Friday night while two others were held on Saturday, he said.

"They have confessed to the crime. After having liquor on Monday evening, Girdhari along with five others reached Manku's home on three motorcycles. They slit the couple's throats and stole Rs 5,000 from the house," he said. The SP said efforts were on to arrest three others identified as Khileshwar Yadav, Shobhanand Yadav and Gopal Yadav..

