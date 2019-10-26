Three held after shootout with police in Delhi's Qutabgarh area

Three members of the infamous Gogi gang were arrested on Saturday, following a shootout with police in northwest Delhi's Qutabgarh area, officials said. The accused have been identified as Sachin (24), a resident of Rohini's Sector-20 area, Vishal (22), a resident of Karala, and Parvesh (25), a resident of Kutubgarh, police said.

"On Saturday, police got a tip-off that three members of the infamous Gogi gang would gather in Kutubgarh area, following which a trap was laid and they were arrested after a brief shootout," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. During the shootout, Sachin and Vishal sustained bullet injuries, the DCP said, adding that total 10 rounds were fired by the accused and 12 by police.

Sachin told police that Kuldeep Kasana and Jitender, who are currently lodged in jail, had directed them to kill two businessmen in Delhi's Kanjhawala and Narela.

