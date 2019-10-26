BJP should give deputy chief minister's post to Sena for five years: Athawale

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that the BJP should consider Shiv Sena's demand seriously and at least offer the deputy chief minister's post to it for five years to form the government in Maharashtra. Talking to ANI, the Union Minister said that the mandate of Maharashtra was for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance to form the government.

"Although Shiv Sena has lesser seats than BJP, without it a government can't be formed. The BJP should consider Shiv Sena's proposal of running the government for 2.5 years each seriously," he told ANI. "If the BJP does not agree with the proposal, they should give more ministerial berths to Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and as well as in the Centre. This could satisfy Shiv Sena," he added.

This comes after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded a written assurance from BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power" before holding talks on staking the claim to form the next alliance government in Maharashtra. Newly-elected MLAs of the Sena, who met Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai, demanded that his son Aaditya Thackeray be made the Chief Minister in the next government.

Amid the demand made by Sena, Athawale said he will talk to both the parties and ask them to resolve the issue through talks. "I hope a decision will be made in the next four-five days," he said.

The RPI chief said even if Sharad Pawar led NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena join hands, it will hurt all of them and will not be a strong government. "Shiv Sena will not go with them. It should be with BJP. The BJP should at least give Deputy CM's post to Shiv Sena for five years and resolve the issue. It will satisfy the Sena," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance works for the country and NCP-Congress combine for their respective families

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)