International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP should give deputy chief minister's post to Sena for five years: Athawale

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that the BJP should consider Shiv Sena's demand seriously and at least offer the deputy chief minister's post to it for five years to form the government in Maharashtra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 22:59 IST
BJP should give deputy chief minister's post to Sena for five years: Athawale
RPI chief Ramdas Athawale talking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that the BJP should consider Shiv Sena's demand seriously and at least offer the deputy chief minister's post to it for five years to form the government in Maharashtra. Talking to ANI, the Union Minister said that the mandate of Maharashtra was for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance to form the government.

"Although Shiv Sena has lesser seats than BJP, without it a government can't be formed. The BJP should consider Shiv Sena's proposal of running the government for 2.5 years each seriously," he told ANI. "If the BJP does not agree with the proposal, they should give more ministerial berths to Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and as well as in the Centre. This could satisfy Shiv Sena," he added.

This comes after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded a written assurance from BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power" before holding talks on staking the claim to form the next alliance government in Maharashtra. Newly-elected MLAs of the Sena, who met Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai, demanded that his son Aaditya Thackeray be made the Chief Minister in the next government.

Amid the demand made by Sena, Athawale said he will talk to both the parties and ask them to resolve the issue through talks. "I hope a decision will be made in the next four-five days," he said.

The RPI chief said even if Sharad Pawar led NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena join hands, it will hurt all of them and will not be a strong government. "Shiv Sena will not go with them. It should be with BJP. The BJP should at least give Deputy CM's post to Shiv Sena for five years and resolve the issue. It will satisfy the Sena," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance works for the country and NCP-Congress combine for their respective families

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 50 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn

Nearly 50 people have died in renewed anti-government protests across Iraq, officials said Saturday, with clashes breaking out as demonstrators turned their fury against the government and paramilitary officers. The death toll from protests...

Delhi: BJP MPs, leaders celebrate Diwali in unregularised colonies

As per the instructions of the partys central leadership, BJP leaders including MPs celebrated Diwali on Saturday in the citys unauthorised colonies that are set to get legal status soon. Taking to Twitter, Delhi unit BJP chief and MP Manoj...

Pope, ending synod, says will re-launch study of women deacons

Pope Francis said on Saturday he would reconvene a commission to study the history of women deacons in the early centuries of the Catholic Church, responding to calls by women that they are allowed to take up the role today.Francis made the...

UPDATE 1-Germany's Scholz tops SPD leader vote, but faces run-off

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz came first in a vote to elect a leader of Germanys Social Democrats SPD but fell short of a majority, triggering a run-off set to fuel debate over whether to stay in government with Chancellor Angela Merkel.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019