International Development News
Development News Edition

Man tries to kill wife, arrested after son files complaint

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 12:16 IST
Man tries to kill wife, arrested after son files complaint
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly attacking his wife with a knife, police said. Pramod Kanha Patil, a resident of Balkum here, used to frequently quarrel with his wife Vaijayanthi (38) after coming home drunk, and in one such altercation late Saturday night, he attacked her with a knife used for cutting fish, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

"He also attacked one of his sons who came forward to rescue the woman. She suffered severe injuries to the head and hands. On the complaint of his son, we have charged Patil with an attempt to murder and have arrested him," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Curtains for India's first mulltiplex: end of an era, and beginning of a new one

Twenty-two years ago, a small corner of south Delhi became the centre of the national capitals cinematic world -- and a pivot of its cultural life too -- with the opening of Indias first multiplex. The curtains came down on PVR Anupam, whic...

Karan, Zoya, Dibakar and Anurag open to each others' ideas: 'Ghost Stories' producer

Producer Ashi Dua says having filmmakers like Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee direct horror stories was an exciting ride. The anthology film will be the third in the series for Ashi, who previously backed the f...

E-cigarette traders write to CMs seeking help against ban

An association of e-cigarette traders, in the wake of the recent nationwide ban on electronic nicotine delivery systems ENDS by the Centre, has sought the intervention of state governments into the matter. The Trade Representatives of Elect...

Will treat Varun like a newcomer on Arun Khetrpal biopic: Sriram Raghavan

Varun Dhawan is one of the most successful actors of the current generation, but filmmaker Sriram Raghavan says he would make sure to treat the star like a newcomer on their upcoming biopic on the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019