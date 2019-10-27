International Development News
Development News Edition

Kashmir: Footpath vendors defy strike call to observe Infantry Day as 'black day'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 14:10 IST
Kashmir: Footpath vendors defy strike call to observe Infantry Day as 'black day'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

For the first time in three decades, footpath vendors of a flea market here on Sunday defied the strike call to observe October 27 as a 'black day' to protest against the 73rd Infantry Day, officials said. The Infantry Day is celebrated to commemorate the operations launched by the Indian Army on October 27, 1947, to thwart the Pakistani aggression on the State.

It was business as usual in the weekly flea market, which has now become a permanent fixture along the TRC-Batamaloo axis on the Residency Road after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5, the officials said. They said some shops were also open in the Regal Chowk and the Residency Road areas till noon, following the new routine of closing the shops in the second half of the day to protest against the revocation of the special status of the state.

While private transport was moving around normally, few cabs could be seen plying the city roads, the officials said. The separatists have been calling for a strike on October 27 every year to protest against the landing of the India Army on the request of then Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir for fighting the tribal raiders backed by Pakistan.

Although there was no strike call by separatists as most of the secessionist leaders are under detention since August 5, a complete shutdown was expected on Sunday. The efforts of the state government to open schools have not borne any fruit as parents have continued to keep their children at home due to apprehensions about their safety. However, authorities are making preparations for holding all the board examinations as per schedule.

While landline and postpaid mobile phone services have been restored across the Valley, all internet services continue to remain suspended since August 5. Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders, including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

The government has detained former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety Act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

On Diwali, PM bats for festival tourism

Extending Diwali greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday batted for promoting festival tourism in the country, saying we should welcome people from other states and countries while celebrating festivals such as Holi and Pongal. In...

I will not back government's election bid, says UK former finance minister

Britains former finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday he would vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnsons bid on Monday to force an election, saying parliament should be focused on trying to secure a deal to leave the European Unio...

Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala as deputy CM

Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as Haryana chief minister for the second time on Sunday and will lead the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala took oath as the deputy chief minister.Haryana Governor Satyadeo...

Rugby-Birthday cards from his kids puts things in perspective for All Black Read

Kieran Read had a birthday to forget on Saturday as the All Blacks crashed out of the Rugby World Cup with a 19-7 loss to England, but then some reminders of home waiting for him at his hotel put everything back in perspective.Rugby was jus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019