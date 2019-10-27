International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajasthan truck driver, killed by militants in Kashmir, buried after govt declares compensation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 16:08 IST
Rajasthan truck driver, killed by militants in Kashmir, buried after govt declares compensation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The body of the Rajasthan truck driver, who was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried after his family members agreed on the compensation announced by the authorities, officials said on Sunday. Mohammad Illiyas' family members had on Saturday refused to accept the body, demanding a government job and Rs 15 lakh in compensation.

The family members buried Illiyas' body Saturday night in Sewar Pahada of Alwar district following an assurance from local leaders to take up their demands with the higher authorities, said Hemendra Kumar Goyal, Tehsildar, Kishangarh Bas. As of now, Rs 6.5 lakh as financial assistance will be released to the family by the state government, he said.

Illiyas, along with his helper Jahid, was killed by militants on Thursday when he had gone to ferry apples near Chittargamin in south Kashmir's Shopian district. Another truck driver, identified as Jeevan from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was injured when militants fired indiscriminately at the trio.

The ultras also torched the two vehicles. The family members of Jahid had accepted the body on Saturday after holding talks with local MLA Zahida Khan and district administration officials.

The family members agreed to accept the body after agreeing on the compensation. Rs 2 lakh will be provided from the CM's Relief Fund, Rs 5 lakh by the Centre and Rs 50,000 by the Red Cross Society besides the benefits given to BPL families, SHO, Gopal Garh police station, Ramnaresh Meena had said. Jahid's body was buried on Saturday, the officials said.

The bodies of Illiyas and Jahid had reached Rajasthan Friday night. The attack on the truckers was the fourth by the militants on the people from outside the state since the abrogation of the J and K's special status on August 5.

On October 14, terrorists had shot dead the driver of a truck from Rajasthan and assaulted a Kashmiri orchard owner in the Shopian district. The driver was identified as Sharief Khan. Two days later, Punjab-based apple trader Charanjeet Singh was killed and another person, Sanjeev, injured when terrorists attacked them in Shopian.

The same day, a brick kiln worker from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign tour operators exploring avenues of Kerala tourism

To tap the tourism potential of Kerala, 45 foreign tour operators from 30 countries are on a tour of the state for 12 days. The trip was part of the Bekal-Kovalam international ambassadors tour which began here on October 25 and the operato...

TDP MLA quits party, post

TDP MLA quits party, post Amaravati, Oct 27 PTI Opposition TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, one of the partys 23 legislators, on Sunday quit the Telegu Desam and also his post, saying he was doing so to safeguard the cadre. He stated ...

AC mechanic held for stealing customers' mobile phones

A 21-year-old air-conditioner AC mechanic has been arrested for allegedly stealing expensive mobile phones of his customers, police said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Sohel Sarfaraz Sheikh, police said.Sheikh is a habitual offend...

Banks in Lebanon to stay shut on Monday - statement

Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Monday awaiting a return to stability in light of continuing protests across the country, the banking association said in a statement.Banks have shut their doors for eight working days as protests dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019