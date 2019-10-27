Rajasthan truck driver, killed by militants in Kashmir, buried after govt declares compensation

The body of the Rajasthan truck driver, who was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried after his family members agreed on the compensation announced by the authorities, officials said on Sunday. Mohammad Illiyas' family members had on Saturday refused to accept the body, demanding a government job and Rs 15 lakh in compensation.

The family members buried Illiyas' body Saturday night in Sewar Pahada of Alwar district following an assurance from local leaders to take up their demands with the higher authorities, said Hemendra Kumar Goyal, Tehsildar, Kishangarh Bas. As of now, Rs 6.5 lakh as financial assistance will be released to the family by the state government, he said.

Illiyas, along with his helper Jahid, was killed by militants on Thursday when he had gone to ferry apples near Chittargamin in south Kashmir's Shopian district. Another truck driver, identified as Jeevan from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was injured when militants fired indiscriminately at the trio.

The ultras also torched the two vehicles. The family members of Jahid had accepted the body on Saturday after holding talks with local MLA Zahida Khan and district administration officials.

The family members agreed to accept the body after agreeing on the compensation. Rs 2 lakh will be provided from the CM's Relief Fund, Rs 5 lakh by the Centre and Rs 50,000 by the Red Cross Society besides the benefits given to BPL families, SHO, Gopal Garh police station, Ramnaresh Meena had said. Jahid's body was buried on Saturday, the officials said.

The bodies of Illiyas and Jahid had reached Rajasthan Friday night. The attack on the truckers was the fourth by the militants on the people from outside the state since the abrogation of the J and K's special status on August 5.

On October 14, terrorists had shot dead the driver of a truck from Rajasthan and assaulted a Kashmiri orchard owner in the Shopian district. The driver was identified as Sharief Khan. Two days later, Punjab-based apple trader Charanjeet Singh was killed and another person, Sanjeev, injured when terrorists attacked them in Shopian.

The same day, a brick kiln worker from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district.

