DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.5cr in Bengal, four held

In two separate operations, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 6 kg smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.5 crore from Siliguri and Howrah in West Bengal and arrested four persons, a statement issued by the agency here said. Acting on a tip-off, the DRI sleuths arrested Sanju Roy at New Jalpaiguri station in Cooch Behar district on October 23 and recovered 1.5 kg of smuggled gold from his possession, it said.

Based on the inputs provided by Roy during interrogation, the agency, on the same day, apprehended his aide Apu Debnath from a Kolkata-bound bus at Siliguri and seized another 1.5 kg of gold from him. Both had concealed the yellow metal, the aggregate value of which would be around Rs 1.18 crore, in their waist belts, the DRI statement said.

They had smuggled the gold bricks from Bangladesh via the international border at Dinhata in the district, it said. In the second operation, the agency arrested two Mizoram residents - Thangkhankham and Zen Len Tuang - at Howrah station when they were alighting from Kamakhya-Puri Express on Saturday and seized over three kg gold worth Rs 1.32 crore from their possession, the statement added.

