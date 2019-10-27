IAF choppers transport wreckage of pvt aircraft that crashed near Kedarnath shrine

The wreckage of a private aircraft that had crashed near the Kedarnath shrine on September 23 was transported out of the site by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force on Sunday. The aircraft of UT Air Pvt Ltd had crashed at an altitude of 11,500 ft at the Kedarnath helipad, just short of the holy shrine, officials said.

"It was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region due to only-foot-track connectivity to Kedarnath. The company requested IAF, through Uttarakhand civil administration, to render assistance in evacuation of their downed aircraft before the closure of Kedarnath shrine this month end," a senior IAF official said. On Saturday, Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force were tasked to undertake the task.

"At dawn on Saturday, two helicopters were pressed into action, with one of them tasked to provide logistical support and the other for extricating the downed civilian aircraft by carrying it underslung," he said. "The IAF crew displayed deft handling as the aircraft was hooked below the helicopter and then skilfully flown back through the narrow valley, all the way to Sahastradhara near Dehradun," the official said.

The safe evacuation is testimony to the responsiveness of the IAF in support of the civilian administration and the skill of IAF air crew, he said. Six pilgrims were returning from Kedarnath to Fata in the helicopter when the pilot realised soon after the take-off that it had developed a technical snag. While making an emergency landing, the helicopter had landed rather heavily with one of its tail rotor blades digging into the helipad.

However, everyone on board had escaped unhurt.

