International Development News
Development News Edition

IAF choppers transport wreckage of pvt aircraft that crashed near Kedarnath shrine

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 19:05 IST
IAF choppers transport wreckage of pvt aircraft that crashed near Kedarnath shrine

The wreckage of a private aircraft that had crashed near the Kedarnath shrine on September 23 was transported out of the site by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force on Sunday. The aircraft of UT Air Pvt Ltd had crashed at an altitude of 11,500 ft at the Kedarnath helipad, just short of the holy shrine, officials said.

"It was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region due to only-foot-track connectivity to Kedarnath. The company requested IAF, through Uttarakhand civil administration, to render assistance in evacuation of their downed aircraft before the closure of Kedarnath shrine this month end," a senior IAF official said. On Saturday, Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force were tasked to undertake the task.

"At dawn on Saturday, two helicopters were pressed into action, with one of them tasked to provide logistical support and the other for extricating the downed civilian aircraft by carrying it underslung," he said. "The IAF crew displayed deft handling as the aircraft was hooked below the helicopter and then skilfully flown back through the narrow valley, all the way to Sahastradhara near Dehradun," the official said.

The safe evacuation is testimony to the responsiveness of the IAF in support of the civilian administration and the skill of IAF air crew, he said. Six pilgrims were returning from Kedarnath to Fata in the helicopter when the pilot realised soon after the take-off that it had developed a technical snag. While making an emergency landing, the helicopter had landed rather heavily with one of its tail rotor blades digging into the helipad.

However, everyone on board had escaped unhurt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ANA launches direct flight from Chennai to Tokyo

All Nippon Airways, one of the largest airlines in Japan, on Sunday launched direct service between Chennai and Tokyo. With the new service, Chennai has become the first city in South India to have the flight connectivity to the Narita Int...

UPDATE 1-President Filipe Nyusi wins 73% of vote in Mozambique election

Mozambiques incumbent President Filipe Nyusi has won 73 of the vote in a presidential election, the National Election Commission CNE said, securing a landslide victory in a contest opposition parties say was marred by fraud and violence.Oss...

BJP leader hacked to death, party blames TMC

A local BJP leader was hacked to death in the Arambagh area of Hoogly district on Sunday and the party blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the killing. The TMC, however, denied the charge.Two women were arrested in connection with the ...

Fire breaks out in shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

A fire broke out in a shop in Delhis Sadar Bazar on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service said. However, no injury or casualty was reported, it said.The fire department said a call about the blaze in the shop was received at 3 p.m. after which 12 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019