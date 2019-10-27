International Development News
MP 'astrologer' who predicted his death in 2005, dies 14 yrs

  • Betul
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 19:23 IST
  • Created: 27-10-2019 19:23 IST
Self-styled fortuneteller Kunjilal Malviya, who had predicted his own death in 2005 and later sought a share in profit earned by Aamir Khan's "Peepli Live" claiming that a character in the 2010 film was similar to his life story, died here on Saturday, 14 years later. Malviya died on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and was cremated early Saturday morning in Sehra, his nephew Premnarayan said on Sunday.

The 88-year-old's prediction of his death on October 20, 2005, had turned into a media frenzy with several news channels reaching Sehra village, about 25 kilometres from Betul, to cover the 'event'. In 2010, Malviya reportedly demanded a share of the earnings of "Peepli Live", produced by Aamir Khan, claiming it was based on this incident.

He used to predict the future using dice..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

