International Development News
Development News Edition

Will take all necessary steps if air quality continues to deteriorate: Delhi Environment Min

As air quality deteriorated in the national capital after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday assured of taking all "necessary" steps if the situation continues for next 48 hours.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 12:24 IST
Will take all necessary steps if air quality continues to deteriorate: Delhi Environment Min
Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As air quality deteriorated in the national capital after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday assured of taking all "necessary" steps if the situation continues for next 48 hours. Speaking to ANI, Gahlot said, "We have taken the steps to combat the situation and they are also being implemented. If the situation continues for the next 48 hours, we will take further necessary steps."

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) earlier in the day sprinkled water on roads in Anand Vihar area, to reduce dust as a pollution control measure. Delhiites complained about the difficulty in breathing and of burning sensation in the eyes as they woke up today.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital is in the higher-end of 'very poor' category. However, Gahlot said that air pollution was comparatively better this year after Diwali than that of 2018.

"This time, the air pollution level is comparatively better than the last Diwali. It is high time to realise the situation. We must celebrate Diwali but we also have to take care of our environment," he added. On November 9 last year, overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 428, which falls under the 'hazardous' category.

Speaking on the appointment of marshals in Delhi government buses, the Environment Minister said, "Nowhere in the world according to our knowledge have appointed bus marshals at this scale like in Delhi for the security of women. They will also get to travel for free in DTC buses from tomorrow." (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Fire Service to get high-tech water towers, remote devices that can move through narrow lanes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Five talking points from the weekend in the Bundesliga

Here are five talking points from the weekend in Germany. 1970S GLORY Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach are enjoying their finest run in decades and their 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt allowed them to stay top of the league fo...

Not a peachy outlook: Greek producers despair over Trump's new tariffs

A tariff war between the European Union and the United States is threatening to buckle one of Greeces most buoyant export sectors, which survived a decade of economic crises but possibly not President Donald Trump.The Trumps administration ...

Trump spins tales on bin Laden, Iraq war

President Donald Trump falsely boasted that he predicted Osama bin Ladens 911 attack on the World Trade Center and inaccurately asserted he had always opposed the war in Iraq in a news conference Sunday that often fell short on facts. A loo...

44 visit state-run eye hospital in Hyd with eye injuries

Forty-four people visited the state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital here with eye injuries which they sustained while bursting crackers during Deepavali celebrations, a hospital official said on Monday. Of the 44, seven people were admitted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019