Woman RTC bus conductor commits suicide in Telangana Khammam (Telangana), Oct 28 (PTI): A woman bus conductor working for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence here, a senior police said on Monday. Neeraja, a conductor working in Sathupally Depot took the extreme step on Sunday night, police Commissioner Tafseer Iqubal said.

"We just got the information that she committed suicide. Reasons for the suicide are yet to be established," the official told PTI. RTC employees who have been agitating since October 5 over certain demands, gathered in large number at the residence of Neeraja and shouted slogans against the state government.

Earlier, Srinivas Reddy, working in the Khammam depot as driver committed suicide setting himself ablaze at his house in Khammam on October 12. Over 48,000 employees of the RTC are on strike demanding among others the merger of the corporation with the government, a demand rejected by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The family members of the deceased alleged that Neeraja was depressed over losing her job in the wake of the ongoing strike..

