Portals of Kedarnath temple set to close for winter break

The process of the closing of portals of Kedarnath temple began on Monday for the winter break which lasts for about six months. After prayers were conducted in the morning, the idol of Lord Kedarnath was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Tomorrow morning, after the doors of the temple will be closed, the idol of the deity will be moved to his winter abode of Omkareshwar Temple at Ukhimath in Rudraprayag. Earlier in the year, the portals of Kedarnath temple were thrown open to pilgrims on May 9 after a six-month-long winter break. (ANI)

