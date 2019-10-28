Maha govt to provide relief to farmers hit by untimely rains
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked the chief secretary to carry out assessment of crops damaged due to untimely rains at the earliest so that immediate relief can be provided to farmers. Heavy post monsoon showers in some parts of the state in last few days damaged crops and inundated low-lying areas.
Taking serious note of it, Fadnavis ordered completion of crop damage assessment at the earliest. "CM @Dev_Fadnavis instructed Chief Secretary to provide immediate relief to farmers who were affected by the heavy rains in some parts of Maharashtra by completing survey at the earliest," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Hingoli, Parbhani, Aurangabad and Jalgaon districts in last few days. A father-son was killed when a wall of their house collapsed on them in Parbhani on Sunday, an official said.
Besides, a person drowned in a canal while trying to cross it in Hingoli, he added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
