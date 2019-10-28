International Development News
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 16:56 IST
New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL6 JK-SITUATION Shops open in some area of Srinagar Srinagar: The commercial hub of Lal Chowk here witnessed a huge rush on Monday morning as people from different areas of Kashmir thronged the city centre  where shops remained open till noon, officials said.

DEL5 DL-2NDLD AIR QUALITY Diwali pollution: For first time this season, Delhi's air quality plummets to 'severe' New Delhi: A layer of haze enveloped the national capital a day after Diwali as the city's air quality on Monday plummeted to the "severe" category for the first time this season with a large number of revellers brazenly flouting the Supreme Court-enforced two-hour limit for bursting crackers. DEL17 PB-FLIGHT-SYMBOL Air India's Boeing plane carries Ek Onkar symbol to celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniv Chandigarh: In a unique gesture to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Gurpurab celebrations, Air India has put the Sikhs' religious symbol 'Ek Onkar' on its aircraft tail.

DES12 PB-KAMAL SHARMA-CREMATION Former Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma cremated Ferozepur: Former Punjab BJP president Kamal Sharma was cremated in the presence of several political leaders here on Monday. DES6 UKD-GANGOTRI Gangotri shrine closes for winter Uttarkashi: The sacred portals of Gangotri shrine in Garhwal Himalayas were closed on Monday for the winter season..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sitharaman meets IFAD president Houngbo to boost efforts for rural communities

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met Gilbert F Houngbo, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development IFAD, who is in India this week to meet government leaders for strengthening joint efforts to boost farmer...

US AFRICOM conducts airstrike targeting ISIS terrorists in Somalia

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS terrorists in the Golis Mountain region, Somalia, on October 25, 2019.The Golis Mountains are a known area for terrorist activ...

UPDATE 1-Campaign for new Brexit referendum in disarray after officials sacked

The campaign in Britain for a new Brexit referendum has lurched into crisis after two of the most senior figures in the movement were forced out in a power struggle and some staff staged a walkout in protest. The idea of a second referendum...

19-year-old held in connection with mother's death

A 19-year-old woman has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the death of her mother whose body was found near railway tracks, police said on Monday. According to a senior police official, they received a complaint fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019