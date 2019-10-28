New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL6 JK-SITUATION Shops open in some area of Srinagar Srinagar: The commercial hub of Lal Chowk here witnessed a huge rush on Monday morning as people from different areas of Kashmir thronged the city centre where shops remained open till noon, officials said.

DEL5 DL-2NDLD AIR QUALITY Diwali pollution: For first time this season, Delhi's air quality plummets to 'severe' New Delhi: A layer of haze enveloped the national capital a day after Diwali as the city's air quality on Monday plummeted to the "severe" category for the first time this season with a large number of revellers brazenly flouting the Supreme Court-enforced two-hour limit for bursting crackers. DEL17 PB-FLIGHT-SYMBOL Air India's Boeing plane carries Ek Onkar symbol to celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniv Chandigarh: In a unique gesture to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Gurpurab celebrations, Air India has put the Sikhs' religious symbol 'Ek Onkar' on its aircraft tail.

DES12 PB-KAMAL SHARMA-CREMATION Former Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma cremated Ferozepur: Former Punjab BJP president Kamal Sharma was cremated in the presence of several political leaders here on Monday. DES6 UKD-GANGOTRI Gangotri shrine closes for winter Uttarkashi: The sacred portals of Gangotri shrine in Garhwal Himalayas were closed on Monday for the winter season..

