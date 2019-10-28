J-K: 6 people injured in grenade attack in Sopore
Six civilans were injured in a grenade attack near a bus stand in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, police said.
Six civilans were injured in a grenade attack near a bus stand in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, police said. The attack comes ahead of a visit to Kashmir of a delegation of Members of European Union Parliament.
On October 26, six personnel of CRPF sustained serious injuries after suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at the Karan Nagar police station. According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the information is preliminary and more details are currently awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- people
- bus stand
- delegation
- Members
- personnel
- police station
- terrorists
- CRPF
ALSO READ
Islamic State family members escape camp as Turkey-backed forces close in -Kurdish-led authority
BJP delegation to visit South Korea as part of 'knowledge exchange' programme
Pak delegation in Paris to present compliance report before FATF
France warns of 'endless soap opera' on EU membership talks with Balkans
5 Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence for offences committed during militancy will be released following MHA's nod: officials.