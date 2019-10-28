International Development News
Development News Edition

J-K: 6 people injured in grenade attack in Sopore

Six civilans were injured in a grenade attack near a bus stand in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, police said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 17:13 IST
J-K: 6 people injured in grenade attack in Sopore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Six civilans were injured in a grenade attack near a bus stand in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, police said. The attack comes ahead of a visit to Kashmir of a delegation of Members of European Union Parliament.

On October 26, six personnel of CRPF sustained serious injuries after suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at the Karan Nagar police station. According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the information is preliminary and more details are currently awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

19-year-old held in connection with mother's death

A 19-year-old woman has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the death of her mother whose body was found near railway tracks, police said on Monday. According to a senior police official, they received a complaint fr...

Man shot dead in UP's Kaushambi

A 25-year-old man was shot dead and his parents were thrashed over a dispute at Narwar Patti village here, police said on Monday. Lalta Prasad had a dispute over some issue with accused Bhoop Singh following which the latter came with his t...

Marine fungi with unconventional reproduction cycles found: Study

In a first, researchers have probed into the diversity and reproduction cycles of previously unstudied species of marine fungi, shedding more light on this branch of organisms. The scientists, including those from the Marine Biological Labo...

Maha to soon get BJP-led government: BJP

Amid Shiv Senas demand for the post of chief minister, the BJP on Monday said that Maharashtra will soon get a BJP-led government and asserted that the assembly election results in the state are an endorsement of public support for its disp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019