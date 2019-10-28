J-K: 6 people injured in grenade attack in Sopore

Six civilans were injured in a grenade attack near a bus stand in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, police said. The attack comes ahead of a visit to Kashmir of a delegation of Members of European Union Parliament.

On October 26, six personnel of CRPF sustained serious injuries after suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at the Karan Nagar police station. According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the information is preliminary and more details are currently awaited. (ANI)

