International Development News
Development News Edition

J-K: 9 people injured in Sopore grenade blast

Nine civilians were injured in a grenade attack near a bus stand in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:17 IST
J-K: 9 people injured in Sopore grenade blast
People injured in Sopore grenade blast taken to hospital. Image Credit: ANI

Nine civilians were injured in a grenade attack near a bus stand in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday. The grenade blast took place near a hotel at around 4:15 pm. Troops of 179 Battalion of CRPF have reached the location and cordoned off the area.

Two of those injured were brought to a hospital in Srinagar. This comes ahead of a visit to Kashmir by a delegation of the European Union Parliament members.

On October 26, six personnel of the CRPF sustained serious injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade at Karan Nagar police station. (ANI)

Also Read: 85 civilians killed, 373 wounded during Afghan election campaign: UN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Give time frame by which you will fulfill poll promises, Selja asks BJP-JJP govt

Taking a dig at how the BJP and the JJP opposed each other during the assembly elections, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Monday said now after forming the government in the state, both parties should give a time frame by which t...

People staying away from firecrackers, BJP leaders instigating them: AAP

Accusing the BJP of instigating people to burst firecrackers on Diwali, the ruling AAP in Delhi said on Monday that the saffron party has a habit of opposing everything that the Kejriwal government does. Addressing a press conference, senio...

Less pollution on Diwali due to ground-level actions, green crackers: CPCB

The national capital witnessed less pollution this Diwali as compared to last year due to cumulative effects of ground-level actions and introduction of green crackers, the Central Pollution Control Board said on Monday. The citys average P...

Nitish emphasises better upkeep of rural roads

Better maintenance of rural roads has become essential due to the rise in population and more people owning vehicles in village as a result of improved standards of living, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday. Chairing a meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019